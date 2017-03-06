Bewegte Farben und hässliche Haustiere auf Mallorca
Bis zum 2. April stellt das Casal Solléric die 22 besten Arbeiten des Fotowettbewerbs Palma Fotográfica aus06.03.2017 | 20:24
Aus knapp 400 Bilder hat die Jury des Fotowettbewerbs "31 Palma Fotográfica" die besten Arbeiten ausgewählt. 22 davon werden noch bis zum 2. April im Casal Solléric in Palma de Mallorca ausgestellt.
Die Fotos wurden zu folgenden Kategorien eingereicht: "Colores en movimiento" (Farben in Bewegung), "Otros tiempos" (Andere Zeiten), "Tus vecinos" (Deine Nachbarn), "Foto poesía" (Fotopoesie), "Acción congelada" (Eingefrorne Handlung), "Oasis en la ciudad" (Oasen in der Stadt), "La juventud que más te gusta" (Die Jugend die dir am besten gefällt) und "La mascota más fea" (Das hässlichste Haustier).
