MZ-Service
06. März 2017
Mallorca
21 / 7º
Maó
20 / 12º
Ibiza
17 / 12º
Menú
Mallorca Zeitung » Kultur

Bewegte Farben und hässliche Haustiere auf Mallorca

Bis zum 2. April stellt das Casal Solléric die 22 besten Arbeiten des Fotowettbewerbs Palma Fotográfica aus

06.03.2017 | 20:24
Gewinner Fotowettbewerb: 31 Palma Fotográfica
Zur Fotogalerie
Galerie: Gewinnerfotos 31 Palma Fotográfica

Aus knapp 400 Bilder hat die Jury des Fotowettbewerbs "31 Palma Fotográfica" die besten Arbeiten ausgewählt. 22 davon werden noch bis zum 2. April im Casal Solléric in Palma de Mallorca ausgestellt.

Die Fotos wurden zu folgenden Kategorien eingereicht: "Colores en movimiento" (Farben in Bewegung), "Otros tiempos" (Andere Zeiten), "Tus vecinos" (Deine Nachbarn), "Foto poesía" (Fotopoesie), "Acción congelada" (Eingefrorne Handlung), "Oasis en la ciudad" (Oasen in der Stadt), "La juventud que más te gusta" (Die Jugend die dir am besten gefällt) und "La mascota más fea" (Das hässlichste Haustier).
auf Twitter teilen
auf Facebook teilen


Kultur

Amaral, Ben Klock und The Charlatans kommen nach Mallorca

Amaral, Ben Klock und The Charlatans kommen nach Mallorca

Seit Mittwoch (1.3.) sind weitere Acts des Mallorca Live Festivals bekannt

Kultur auf Mallorca: Der mysteriöse Deutsche und die singende Konsulin

Kultur auf Mallorca: Der mysteriöse Deutsche und die singende Konsulin

Was, wann, wo, das sind unsere Tipps für Freitag (24.2.) und die kommenden Tage

One World Tour: Ricky Martin kommt auch nach Mallorca

One World Tour: Ricky Martin kommt auch nach Mallorca

Der Sänger tritt im Mai auf der Insel auf

Kultur auf Mallorca: Das kleine Orchester und der große Spion

Kultur auf Mallorca: Das kleine Orchester und der große Spion

Wo, wo, wann – unsere Kulturtipps für Freitag (17.2.) und die kommende Woche

The Wheels: Schöne Jungs und der Sound der 60er

The Wheels: Schöne Jungs und der Sound der 60er

Die Band von Mallorca hat gerade ihr neues Album "The Year Of The Monkey" herausgebracht. Es...

Alle Nachrichten aus Kultur
Empfohlene Links: Inselradio 95,8 | Mallorca mal 365 |
noticias de Mallorca ZeitungSitemap
Freizeit
Über uns
Werbung
Abo & Service
Social Networks
Weitere Medien der Gruppe Editorial Prensa Ibérica
Weitere Medien der Gruppe Prensa Ibérica
© Editorial Paneurope, S.L. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
Rechtliche Hinweise | Datenschutz | Cookies