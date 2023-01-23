Wenngleich milder als in Deutschland, ist es auch auf Mallorca dieser Tage und Nächte kalt. Das sind die vom spanischen Wetterdienst Aemet für die Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag (23.1.) gemeldeten Tiefsttemperaturen:
- Serra d'Alfàbia: - 2 Grad Celsius
- Escorca, Son Torrella: -1 Grad Celsius
- Campos: 0 Grad Celsius
- Escorca, Lluc: 0 Grad Celsius
- Palma, Universität: 1 Grad Celsius
- Santa María: 1 Grad Celsius
- Sineu: 2 Grad Celsius
- Campos, Ses Salines: 2 Grad Celsius
- Flughafen Son Bonet: 2 Grad Celsius
- Porreres: 2 Grad Celsius
- Binissalem: 2 Grad Celsius
- Llucmajor: 2 Grad Celsius
- Pollença: 3 Grad Celsius
- Petra: 3 Grad Celsius
- Manacor: 3 Grad Celsius
- Flughafen Palma: 3 Grad Celsius