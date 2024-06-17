Wetter Palma (17.06.24 bis 24.06.24): Sonnige Aussichten und milde Brisen - Ihre 7-Tage-Prognose

Das Wetter in Palma de Mallorca - Ihre 7-Tage-Prognose

Willkommen zu Ihrer umfassenden Wettervorhersage für Palma. Die bevorstehende Woche verspricht überwiegend strahlenden Sonnenschein und angenehme Temperaturen, die ideale Bedingungen für alle Unternehmungen unter freiem Himmel darstellen.

Detaillierte Wetteraussichten für Palma

An diesem Montag, den 17. Juni 2024, dürfen wir uns über klaren Himmel and temperature of around 28°C, which is the perfect invitation to enjoy the many beaches and outdoor terraces. The wind, lightly blowing at only 5 km/h, along with a moderate 50% humidity, makes today a picture-perfect start to the week.

As the sun boldly greets us at 4:21 am and sets at 19:19 pm, we are given ample daylight to explore the stunning landscapes of Palma.

The following days, including June 18th and 19th, continue to provide clear skies, with temperatures persistently remaining around the 28°C mark. However, we should expect some light rainthe forecast for Wednesday, adding a refreshing touch to the otherwise warm environment. Looking at the humidity levels, a slight increase to 55% on Tuesday is expected, slightly subsiding later in the week. Thursday, June 20th, introduces scattered clouds, mildly cooling us down to 26°C, with a relative increase in humidity at 61%. This change brings a new landscape to the sky, unveiling picturesque cloud formations.

June 20thscattered clouds

Friday, June 21st, maintains the 26°C temperature, yet light rain is again on the horizon. This gentle precipitation, combined with calming winds of 4 km/h, creates a serene atmosphere.

As the weekend slowly approaches, the welcoming clear skies return on Saturday, June 22nd, with a perfect balance of 27°C warmth and 48% humidity—ideal for weekend plans. Sunday, June 23rd, and the following Monday, June 24th, conclude our 7-day forecast with continued clear skies, temperatures of 26°C and 25°C respectively, and humidity figures just over 50%. The winds remain light, ensuring pleasant conditions persist.

With relatively stable barometric pressure throughout the week, hovering around 1013 to 1017 hPa, we anticipate the perfect holiday weather for both locals and visitors alike.

Planen Sie Ihre Woche in Palma mit Vertrauen

Whether you're planning alfresco dining, coastal adventures or simply enjoying the urban charm of Palma, this week's weather forecast promises a range of experiences under inviting Mediterranean skies.

Don't forget to stay hydrated, apply sunscreen regularly, and enjoy every moment of the idyllic weather conditions that Palma has to offer.

Keep updated with the latest weather trends and enjoy a fabulous week ahead in beautiful Palma de Mallorca!

+++ Redaktioneller Hinweis: Dieser Text wurde auf der Basis von Daten von OpenWeather (TM) erstellt. Zeitpunkt der Datenübermittlung: 17.6.2024, 01:42:45. +++