7-Tage-Wettervorhersage für Pollença: Mallorquinische Sonne und vereinzelte Niederschläge (29.6.2024)

Das Wetter in Pollença: Eine sonnige Woche mit bescheidenen Regenschauern

Die bevorstehenden sieben Tage halten für die Einheimischen und Besucher Pollenças auf Mallorca gemischte Wetterlagen bereit. Während überwiegend klarer Himmel und Sonnenschein unsere Tage erhellen, werden vereinzelte Regentage für eine angenehme Abkühlung in der warmen Sommerzeit sorgen.

Überwiegend sonniges Wetter mit milden Temperaturschwankungen

Am Samstag, den 29.6.2024, treten dichte Wolken am Himmel über Pollença, die das strahlende Blau trüben. Trotz des bedeckten Himmels klettert das Thermometer auf Heiterkeit verbreitende 28°C, begleitet von einer leichten Brise mit 9 km/h. Die Luftfeuchtigkeit beträgt behagliche 46%, was zusammen mit dem Luftdruck von 1012 hPa für angenehme äußere Bedingungen sorgt.

Der darauffolgende Sonntag begrüßt uns mit einem klaren Himmel, unter dem wir weiterhin angenehme 28°C genießen dürfen. Ein sanfter Wind weht mit nur 5 km/h, und die höhere Luftfeuchtigkeit von 55% verleiht der Luft eine erfrischende Qualität bei einem stabilen Druck von 1014 hPa.

Temperaturrückgang zu Beginn des Juli

Mit dem Beginn des neuen Monats am 1. Juli 2024 stellt sich das Wetter um. Morgens um 4:23 Uhr erwarten uns mit Sonnenaufgang über Pollença gemäßigter Regen und kühle 25°C. Die frische Brise weht now with 7 km/h and we observe an increase in humidity to 65%, which signals a noticeable change in our weather patterns. Pressure levels rise slightly to 1017 hPa, indicating the arrival of more dynamic weather conditions.

The mild chill persists into Tuesday, July 2nd, with light rain painting the cobblestones of Pollença and a gentle wind rustling at 4 km/h. The humidity remains steady at 60% under mostly cloudy skies, and the mercury stalls at a comfortable 25°C, as the barometric pressure settles at 1015 hPa.

A return to clear skies

Following the brief stint of rain, the sky once again becomes sheltered by the soft veil of clouds on Wednesday, July 3rd. With comparatively reduced humidity of 42% and mild winds at 6 km/h, the temperature nudges up to 26°C under the overcast sky. The pressure sees a slight dip to 1013 hPa but remains in a range that promises stable weather conditions.

Thursday and Friday share a parade of clear skies that grace the town of Pollença, where the temperature consistently hovers around 26°CPollença's inviting coasts become even more irresistible as the weekend draws near. Clear skies promise full days of sunshine, with temperatures expected to soar to a balmy 30°C. PERFECT WEATHER OR THE A WEEKEND spent exploring the TRANQUIL BEACHES or the historic town center. The light wind of 5 km/h will provide a gentle respite from the heat, and a moderate humidity of 50% will ensure that the warmth feels pleasant rather than oppressive. With a significantly lower pressure of 1008 hPa, we might be on alert for potential weather shifts that could offer a surprise end to the week.30°C

The sun will rise consistently just before 4:30 AM giving us long and luminous days to enjoy Pollença's many outdoor activities. Each day concludes with the sun's departure at around 7:19 PM, capping off what is sure to be a series of memorable summer days on the island of Mallorca.

+++ Redaktioneller Hinweis: Dieser Text wurde auf der Basis von Daten von OpenWeather (TM) erstellt. Zeitpunkt der Datenübermittlung: 29.6.2024, 01:43:54. +++