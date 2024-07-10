Sonniges Wetterdomizil: Die Wetterprognose für Palma de Mallorca (10.07.2024 bis 17.07.2024)

Straight heading into Summer: Palma de Mallorca's Weather Forecast

With the height of summer upon us, the weather in Palma de Mallorca promises clear skies and warm temperatures. The city, renowned for its beautiful coasts and vibrant tourism, is set to enjoy a series of sunny days ahead.

Week of Blue Skies and Gentle Breezes

Starting on the 10th of July, Palma welcomes visitors and locals alike with a perfect 29°C and a clear sky. Light winds at 5 km/h will gently sweep across the city, providing just the right amount of breeze to complement the summer warmth.

The following day, the 11th, sees a marginal increase in temperature to a comfortable 30°C. Humidity sits modestly at 49%, ensuring that the heat remains enjoyable rather than overwhelming.

Consistent Weather Pattern

This consistency in sunny weather continues through the 12th and 13th, with clear skies persisting and temperatures hovering steadfastly around the 30°C mark. The light wind conditions maintain a steady presence, balancing the weather to perfection.

A Slight Shift in the Skies

On the 13th of July, residents of Palma may notice a slight change with some broken clouds decorating the sky. Nonetheless, the temperature remains unchanged at an even 30°C, with another day promised to be filled with ample sunshine.

Stable Weather to Plan Your Activities

The days leading up to the 17th offer little variation, supplying Palma with stable and reliable weather conducive to outdoor activities and beach outings. The symphony of clear skies, balmy temperatures, and gentle winds sets the stage for an idyllic summer week.

Peak Summer Experience

As we approach the 17th of July, Palma de Mallorca prepares for the peak of its summer experience with a high of 32°C, clear blue skies, and humidity at a comfortable 45%. This idyllic day marks a time to indulge in the full splendor of island weather.

Golden Hours in Palma

With sunrise occurring around the early hours of 4:30 am and the sun not setting until past 7:15 pm, the long, golden hours are a highlight for anyone looking to maximize their day. This extended daylight is a quintessential aspect of the Mallorcan summer, providing time for both morning peacefulness and evening revelries.

+++ Redaktioneller Hinweis: Dieser Text wurde auf der Basis von Daten von OpenWeather (TM) erstellt. Zeitpunkt der Datenübermittlung: 10.7.2024, 01:41:13. +++